ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 29.9% Upside Potential

ABM Industries Incorporated with ticker code (ABM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 65 and 51 and has a mean target at $57.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $44.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day MA is $46.40 and the 200 moving average now moves to $44.49. The market capitalization for the company is $2,971m. Visit the company website at: https://www.abm.com

The potential market cap would be $3,858m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in different types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is based in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.96% with the ex dividend date set at 5-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.6, revenue per share of 117.87 and a 4.18% return on assets.