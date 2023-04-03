Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 9.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Abercrombie & Fitch Company which can be found using ticker (ANF) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 17 and has a mean target at $29.40. Now with the previous closing price of $26.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $28.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to $21.38. The market cap for the company is $1,366m. Find out more information at: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $1,501m based on the market consensus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands. The company sells products through its stores; various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 555, revenue per share of 73.5 and a 2.31% return on assets.

