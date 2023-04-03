Abbott Laboratories – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 24.1% Upside Potential

Abbott Laboratories with ticker code (ABT) have now 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 144 and 107 calculating the average target price we see $122.97. Given that the stocks previous close was at $99.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $104.03 while the 200 day moving average is $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $175,985m. Find out more information at: https://www.abbott.com

The potential market cap would be $218,418m based on the market consensus.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. The Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; and diabetes care products, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.01% with the ex dividend date set at 13-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.9, revenue per share of 24.9 and a 7.38% return on assets.