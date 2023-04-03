ABB Ltd – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 11.0% Upside Potential

ABB Ltd with ticker code (ABB) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 42 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have $37.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at $33.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and the 200 day MA is $30.03. The market capitalization for the company is $63,934m. Find out more information at: https://global.abb/group/en

The potential market cap would be $70,983m based on the market consensus.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions. The company’s Robotics & Discrete Automation segment offers industrial robots, software, autonomous mobile robotics, robotic solutions, field services, spare parts, and digital services. This segment also provides solutions based on its programmable logic controllers, industrial PCs, servo motion, transport systems, and machine vision. Its Motion segment designs, manufactures, and sells drives, motors, generators, and traction converters that are driving the low-carbon future for industries, cities, infrastructure, and transportation. The company’s Process Automation segment develops and sells control technologies, advanced process control software and manufacturing execution systems, sensing, measurement and analytical instrumentation, marine propulsion systems, and turbochargers. This segment also offers remote monitoring, preventive maintenance, asset performance management, emission monitoring, and cybersecurity services. It serves aluminum, automotive, battery manufacturing, buildings and infrastructure, cement, channel partners, chemical, data centers, food and beverage, process automation, life sciences, ports, marine, mining, oil and gas, ports, power generation, printing, pulp and paper, railway, smart cities, water, and wind power industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.68% with the ex dividend date set at 27-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.98, revenue per share of 3.88 and a 5.85% return on assets.