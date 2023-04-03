A.O. Smith Corporation – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and .1% Upside Potential

A.O. Smith Corporation which can be found using ticker (AOS) have now 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 80 and 57 calculating the mean target price we have $68.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $67.90 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to $59.13. The market capitalization for the company is $10,436m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aosmith.com

The potential market cap would be $10,451m based on the market consensus.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides commercial water treatment and filtration product; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and electric wall-hung, gas tankless, combi-boiler, and heat pump and solar water heaters. The company offers its products primarily under the A. O. Smith, State, Lochinvar, and water softener brands. It distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms; and offers Aquasana branded products directly to consumers through e-commerce. A. O. Smith Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.74% with the ex dividend date set at 30-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 45.79, revenue per share of 24.25 and a 3.93% return on assets.