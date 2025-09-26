A strategic move in iGaming aggregation

Hub88 has taken a deliberate step to deepen its content breadth by entering a distribution partnership with Expanse Studios, the in-house game development arm of Golden Matrix Group. The agreement will allow Hub88’s network of operator partners to access titles such as Wild Icy Fruits, Super Heli and Titan Roulette.

Expanse Studios brings a mobile-first content stack and proprietary technology, tailored to an audience increasingly shifting toward seamless, app-first gaming environments. Meanwhile, Hub88 offers a well established aggregation infrastructure, with fast integration, mature back-office tools, and a broad operator reach.

Operators prefer a single integration point rather than juggling multiple providers; content studios seek distribution scale without managing fragmentation.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.