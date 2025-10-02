Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

A single platform reshaping how connected infrastructure is built

CyanConnode

In the world of connected devices, the difference between success and stalled deployment often rests on the invisible layer that keeps machines talking to one another. For many operators, the challenge is not the devices themselves but the patchwork of networks and management systems that trap each application in its own silo. This is where CyanConnode has positioned its Omni IoT platform, an architecture that does not simply connect but unifies, creating an ecosystem capable of scaling without borders.

At the core of Omni IoT is the decision to remove dependence on any one communication protocol. Instead, the platform treats network and transport layers as interchangeable, offering the same functionality whether an operator is using narrowband RF mesh, PLC, or LoRa.

The platform also integrates seamlessly into enterprise systems. Its transparent API makes it straightforward for utilities, transport operators, and municipalities to fold IoT functionality into existing resource planning systems. In practical terms, this lowers the cost of adoption and accelerates the deployment of services.

CyanConnode has already demonstrated traction in major markets such as India, where large-scale smart metering projects are deploying its communication modules at pace.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

CyanConnode

CyanConnode secures £1.2m follow-on order for in MENA region

CyanConnode has received a follow-on order worth over AED 5.8 million (£1.2m) for cellular gateways in the MENA region. The contract supports a multi-year smart metering rollout, with delivery scheduled by 31 March 2026.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode posts Annual Report and confirms AGM details

CyanConnode has posted its Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM to shareholders requesting a hard copy. The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 21 August 2025 at Panmure Liberum, London.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode triples order book to £180m as Q1 FY26 shipments jump over 3x

CyanConnode grew its contracted order book from £50m to £180m and secured a c.£70m Goa AMISP contract. Gross margin rose to 35%, and Q1 FY26 module shipments climbed to 568,000 from 170,000, signalling renewed deployment momentum.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode fully funds Goa smart metering contract

CyanConnode has secured full external funding for its Goa smart metering project, preserving its balance sheet and enabling rapid delivery. A further US$7.5 million convertible loan note strengthens working capital as it targets India’s national rollout.
CyanConnode

Cyanconnode Targets South Africa and Scales Solutions in Smart Gas, Water, Lighting and EV 

Cyanconnode is expanding into South Africa with its smart metering solutions. EVP Rahul Das says the company’s platform is ready for deployment as utilities seek more connected, data-driven infrastructure.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode signs £70m smart meter contract in Goa

CyanConnode Holdings PLC has officially signed a £70 million contract with Goa’s Electricity Department to deploy 750,000 smart meters, marking a significant project milestone.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple