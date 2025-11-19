Follow us on:

A shifting copper narrative catches investor focus

Great Western Mining Corporation

Recent movements in the copper market suggest more than a short‑term rebound. After a modest dip, copper prices climbed, for example, reaching approximately US$10,812 per metric ton on the London Metal Exchange.

On the supply side, disruptions are adding a layer of tension: a high‑profile shutdown at Freeport‑McMoRan’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia, now expected to take until mid‑2026 to fully restart, has elevated concerns. At the same time, China’s strengthening yuan appears to be supporting demand for dollar‑priced metals, adding a currency‑driven mix to the story.

Copper is increasingly being viewed as a strategic raw material tied to electrification, renewable‑energy infrastructure and electric vehicles.

Some market commentators are forecasting that copper could reach around US$13,000 per metric ton by the end of 2026, driven largely by rising demand in advanced technologies. While that target must be treated with caution, the expectation reinforces the notion that the metal’s role is expanding beyond traditional industrial uses.

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO) is a mineral exploration and development company, incorporated in Ireland with operations in the USA. 

