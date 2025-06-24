A realignment of billing strategy worth watching

The quiet pivot Cerillion is orchestrating in the BSS/OSS managed services landscape may seem understated, but savvy investors will recognise it as a deliberately paced repositioning with long-term resonance.

The opening of the narrative doesn’t trumpet growth or profits. Instead, Cerillion seeds a subtle tension: traditional billing teams are weighed down by spiralling costs and sluggish time‑to‑market, even just as connectivity becomes ever more integral. The introduction leaves an implicit question hanging, what does a leaner, more agile billing operation look like when external pressures keep mounting?

It’s against this backdrop that Cerillion’s managed service offering comes into focus. They’re not selling software; they’re marketing continuity. With over 80 global installations, clients gain from pooled expertise, dedicated billing teams bound by service‑level agreements, acting as a de facto extension of the operator’s own organisation. There’s an implicit reassurance here: outsource billing operations without sacrificing visibility or control.

In essence, Cerillion reframes billing from a cost centre to a stabiliser. The solution brings billing independence to providers, and it does so at a predictable cost. Its pricing model, pay‑per‑subscriber with transparent tiers, sidesteps the hidden spikes of traditional models. This matters: cost predictability in billing operations underpins investment in new services rather than budget firefighting.

A deeper layer emerges with the strategic alignment Cerillion promotes. Their language of “shared risk, shared reward” isn’t mere buzz, it suggests a bilateral commitment. By making successful outcomes in billing operations a shared objective, Cerillion transforms the client–provider relationship into a partnership with skin in the game. That’s a meaningful shift for telecom operators working under constant margin pressure and performance scrutiny.

Real-world proof comes from customers like Norlys in Denmark. After consolidating energy and telecom operations, Norlys leaned heavily on Cerillion to standardise across wholesale and retail divisions. The result: a streamlined digital BSS/OSS platform that supports both service fulfilment and customer-facing operations. Moreover, Norlys extended its reach through Cerillion’s expertise. The strategic move enabled not only internal efficiencies but also third‑party expansions, such as collaborations with other infrastructure owners. In investor terms, Cerillion isn’t just a vendor, it’s enabling operators to reshape business models.

Another strong use‑case is Neos Networks. Their implementation underscores two key outcomes: operational savings and improved process efficiency. Neos executives directly attribute operational agility and strategic execution to Cerillion’s managed service model. These testimonials capture more than satisfaction, they hint at a repeatable playbook for service roll‑outs.

What underpins all this is Cerillion’s established suite. Their pay‑per‑subscriber model is built on mature software with decades of deployment across telecoms and adjacent sectors. Whether it’s convergent charging, dealer portals, interconnect settlement or embedded analytics, the breadth of tools under the managed services umbrella means clients can consolidate, rather than assembling point solutions, and their billing becomes an integrated part of operations, not an afterthought.

For investors, the real attraction is in the recurring revenue model. Managed services create stickiness. They lean on longer horizon contracts underpinned by SLAs and continuous optimisation reviews. Since Cerillion designs these services around enduring subscriber bases, revenue streams gain stability, while upsell potential in analytics, integrations, or additional modules remains open.

Moreover, as operators explore digital transformation, 5G monetisation, or B2B enterprise billing, managed services provide a low-risk entry point. With Cerillion’s team handling operations, clients can experiment and expand without overhauling legacy infrastructures or risking internal disruption.

In another strategic dimension, Cerillion leans into partnerships rather than sales. The managed services offering positions Cerillion as a strategic collaborator, one that supplements in‑house teams, injects BSS/OSS expertise, and maintains continuity across upgrades and new product introductions. For telecom incumbents, this promises a flexible extension, while for Cerillion it drives deeper, more defensible integration.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.