Severn Trent Plc delivers strong AMP8 start with 65% spill reduction

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has announced the following trading update for the period to 9 July 2025.

Strong start to AMP81

Financial performance for the year remains on track, and we expect to perform in line with guidance, including delivering at least £25m in ODI2 reward in FY26. We anticipate the main contributors of our operational outperformance to be improvements in leakage, driven by increased proactive work to find and fix leaks, and our continued efforts to bring down storm overflow spills.

Over 2,000 storm overflow interventions have contributed to an average spills performance of around five for the first six months of 2025. This is a 65% reduction on the equivalent period in 2024, meaning we are firmly on track to achieve our target to reduce average spills to below 18 this year.

In the first quarter, we have invested around £360m in our capital programme, up 19% year on year, and we are on track to deliver between £1.7bn and £1.9bn of capital expenditure in FY26.

Severn Trent will announce interim results for FY26 on 19 November 2025.

Footnotes

1. Asset Management Plan (‘AMP’)

The regulatory cycle is broken up into five-year periods known as AMP (Asset Management Plan) periods. The current period is known as AMP8 (1 April 2025 to 31 March 2030).

2. Outcome Delivery Incentives (‘ODIs’)

A framework made up of outcomes, measures, targets and incentives which provides companies with rewards for achieving stretching performance targets and compensates customers if performance is below performance targets. Customer ODIs are quoted post-tax in 2022/23 prices.