A rare alignment invites cautious interest

By August 2025 markets found themselves buoyed by an unexpectedly potent combination, one that has lent a subtle confidence to the near-term outlook without rattling the foundational narrative. A tangible softening in central bank rhetoric began to materialise, offering a measured sense of encouragement, while the AI investment story, led by a handful of dominant players, continued to capture attention and capital. This convergence helped to counterbalance a backdrop still laden with geopolitical tension and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Behind this rise, corporate earnings quietly exceeded expectations. The dramatic tariff threats issued earlier in the year had created a perfect setup, companies lowered guidance, giving them room to outperform, especially after many tariffs were scaled back or reversed. That reset allowed earnings beats this quarter to come with less fanfare but more significance. It’s a subtle dynamic, but one investors should watch carefully.

Nvidia, emblematic of the AI infrastructure theme, delivered yet another remarkable quarter. Reporting approximately $47 billion in revenue, up 56% year-on-year, and earnings per share of about $1.05, an increase of 54%, the company painted its AI footing not just as resilient but revolutionary. Jensen Huang himself characterised the current phase as a ‘new industrial revolution’, noting extraordinary demand for the Blackwell chip. And yet, despite the gravity of these numbers, the market’s reaction was muted, an implicit acknowledgment from investors that much of this strength had already been priced in, reinforcing a cautious optimism that is grounded rather than exuberant.

Far from flattening dissent, the broader narrative remained distracted by AI’s radiance. Potential disruptors, from U.S. policy shifts to G7 dynamics, were largely overshadowed. One such warning came from Jerome Powell’s address at Jackson Hole, where he hinted at a recalibration in the Fed’s tone. That alone was enough to keep a healthy dose of uncertainty in place, ensuring that the sentiment remains constructive, not complacent.

