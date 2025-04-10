A powerful push for prostate cancer awareness

The Bishop of Manchester, the Right Reverend David Walker, has revealed a deeply personal health update that doubles as a powerful message to men everywhere. Diagnosed with prostate cancer following a routine blood test, his story is one of resilience, early intervention and faith, and it’s a compelling call to action for proactive healthcare.

At 67, Bishop Walker is undergoing treatment at The Christie Hospital in Manchester, one of the UK’s leading cancer centres. He shared that the cancer was caught early, significantly improving his prognosis. His current condition is stable, and he remains actively engaged in his clerical duties, with no signs of illness and only a modest adjustment needed to his energy levels.

Bishop Walker’s diagnosis is far from rare. Prostate Cancer UK reports that over 52,000 men are diagnosed with the disease annually. One in eight men in the UK will face this diagnosis in their lifetime. The Bishop’s story stands as a crucial reminder of how silent prostate cancer can be, often developing slowly and without symptoms. In many cases, it’s only through routine screening that the disease is discovered early enough to treat effectively.

What makes Bishop Walker’s situation especially important for public awareness is the absence of any initial symptoms. It was a routine PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test that flagged potential issues. He credits this early detection with saving his life and hopes his openness will encourage others to get tested, particularly those with increased risk. This includes men over 50, black men, and those with a family history of the disease.

Despite the initial shock, the diagnosis prompted a period of personal reflection rather than despair. “It made me think about my own mortality,” Walker shared in a recent interview with BBC Radio Manchester. Yet rather than diminish his faith, the experience deepened it. He described feeling more connected to his beliefs, saying, “It reaffirmed my Christian faith and made me feel closer to Jesus.”

The Bishop’s perspective is neither alarmist nor self-pitying. Instead, it is grounded in realism and spiritual clarity. He accepts the statistics without bitterness, noting calmly that “one in eight men will get prostate cancer,” and expressing no anger over his diagnosis. His composure, openness and commitment to public service through this chapter of his life serve as an example of leadership and personal integrity.

He hasn’t stepped away from his role or responsibilities, instead choosing to manage his energy and continue working while undergoing treatment. His story not only underscores the power of early diagnosis but also shows that cancer, when addressed promptly, does not have to mean an end to daily life or purpose.

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common and potentially deadly cancers among men, but early intervention changes outcomes dramatically. Bishop Walker’s experience highlights the critical importance of routine health checks, especially for those in higher-risk groups. Tools like Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker can be completed in just 30 seconds and could make all the difference.

The Church of England, and indeed the wider community, stands behind Bishop Walker as he continues both his treatment and his ministry. His story is a timely reminder that health vigilance is not just a personal matter—it’s a communal one. His message is clear: don’t wait for symptoms to appear. Get tested, get informed, and stay ahead.

