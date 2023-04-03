568516 with 11.19% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 93.5% Potential Upside

568516 which can be found using ticker (ACV) now have 7 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 38 and 33 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $36.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at $19.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 93.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $20.88 while the 200 day moving average is $20.46. The market capitalization for the company is $200m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $387m based on the market consensus.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

The company has a dividend yield of 11.19% with the ex dividend date set at 10-3-2023 (DMY).