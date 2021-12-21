4GLOBAL first set of interim results since IPO with revenues increase of 36.2%

4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL), a UK-based data, services and software company focused on major sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activity, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six month period ended 30 September 2021.

Financial Highlights

• Revenue for the six months was £1.3 million (Six months to 30 September 2020: £0.9 million) an increase of 36.2% • Gross profit margin improved from 62.7% to 71.9% reflecting an increase in the proportion of subscription revenues which now represent 34.2% (six months to 30 September 2020: 30.6%) of the Group’s revenue • Operating profit of £0.1 million compared to a small loss for the comparable period last year • Earnings per share has increased from 0.14p to 0.57p • Strong balance sheet and cash position after being strengthened by the IPO fundraising

Operational Highlights

• £4 million contract with Sport England to license 4Global’s platform to evaluate, channel and manage funding into sport in the whole of England through its local and city authorities.$0.5 million contract with the Peruvian government with approximately 20% to be delivered within this financial year. • 4GLOBAL has secured contracts with:Europe Active – which will allow us to farm data from activity providers in Europe increasing further our already incredibly large databaseDCMS – focusing on the social impact from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, jointly with KPMG, this involves the use of our platform to provide on-going advice to DCMS over the next two yearsNeom Project – in Saudi Arabia we have secured four additional contracts providing the on-going use of our platform to assist in building the most active and healthiest city in the world.Multiple contracts with activity providers – to advise them on the recovery of the sector and inform their re-opening strategy • The Group has been retained by the City of Los Angeles to help understand how to maximise the transformational power of the LA2028 games & Euros 2020 to assist the Football Association (“FA”) in maximising the impact and success of the European Championships • Through the use of 4GLOBAL’s platform, data and know-how, the Group have been assisting Tokyo 2020 (ensuring their readiness to maximise the impact and success of the delayed games) and ARCC G2G (aided the Peruvian Government on the reconstruction of Northern Peru arising from El Niño to create active communities) • Increased headcount to support delivery of all client work and sales efforts

Eloy Mazon, Chief Executive Officer of 4GLOBAL, commented: “I am delighted to present our first set of interim results since we joined AIM at the beginning of December 2021, and I would like to welcome our new shareholders and thank my colleagues and our advisers who have worked tirelessly to successfully transition 4GLOBAL into a quoted Company. “Our strong project pipeline provides us with good visibility on subscription revenues and together with our existing opportunities, we are optimistic about the Company’s prospects. We view the future for 4GLOBAL with increasing optimism. We are operating in an exciting high growth market where there is increasing activity, and we look forward to updating shareholders with our progress over the next few months.”

CHIEF EXECUTIVE STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

I am delighted to present the Company’s interim results for the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2021. This is our first set of interim results since we joined AIM at the beginning of December 2021 and I would like to welcome our new shareholders and also to thank my colleagues and our advisers who have worked tirelessly to successfully transition 4GLOBAL into a listed company. The IPO was completed on 7 December when we were admitted to AIM alongside a £4 million fundraising.

Revenue for the six months was £1.3 million (Six months to 30 September 2020: £0.9 million) an increase of 36.2%. Although we split our revenue between consultancy and subscription revenues we see these revenues as complementary. We have shown growth in both our revenue streams, with consultancy up 29.1% to £0.83 million and subscription revenues up 52.4% at £0.43 million for the six months ended 30 September 2021.

In addition, our gross profit margin improved from 62.7% to 71.9% reflecting an increase in the proportion of subscription revenues which now represent 34.2% (six months to 30 September 2020: 30.6%) of the Group’s revenue. This is also in line with our strategy to migrate to a more balanced split between consulting and subscription revenues, the latter commanding higher margins.

Operating profit was £0.1 million compared to a small loss for the comparable period last year. Earnings per share increased from 0.14p to 0.57p.

In line with our stated dividend policy of retaining earnings for capital growth no dividend has been declared.

Operational Review

We are delighted with the performance of the Group during the first half of the financial year. During the period we acquired a number of new clients and also secured new contracts with existing clients for which we will continue to deliver our services in the second half of this financial year and in some cases into next financial year and beyond. Key highlights include:

Europe Active – we have secured a contract with Europe Active which will allow us to farm data from activity providers in Europe further enhancing our large database.

Department of Culture, Media & Sport (“DCMS”)- 4GLOBAL was awarded a contract to support DCMS jointly with KPMG. The contract involves the use of our technology platform, data and know-how to provide on-going advice to DCMS over the next two years. Our work focuses on the social impact from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Multiple contracts with activity providers to advise them, using our platform, on the recovery of the sector and inform their re-opening strategy. This was only possible due to the huge amount of data we have.4GLOBAL is the only provider – to our knowledge – of this type of analysis worldwide.

Neom Project – Our relationship with the City of Neom in Saudi Arabia goes from strength to strength and this year we have secured four additional contracts which see 4GLOBAL providing the on-going use of our platform, data and know how to assist in building the most active and healthiest city in the world.

City of Los Angeles – 4GLOBAL has been retained to support the City Mayor’s office to help them understand how to maximise the transformational power of the LA2028 games, as informed by our platform, data and know-how.

Lima Legacy Company – the Lima Legacy Company has licensed our platform to help them maximise the social value generated from the 2019 PanAm games and improve the return on investment from the Games.

Euros 2020 (took place in 2021) – 4GLOBAL has been retained to assist the FA in maximising the impact and success of the Euros.

Tokyo 2020 (took place in 2021) – We assisted the City of Tokyo and the Organising Committee in ensuring their readiness to maximise the impact and success of the delayed games.

ARCC Government to Goverment – 4GLOBAL provided assistance to the Peruvian Goverment through our platform, data and know-how on the reconstruction of Northern Peru arising from El Niño to create active communities.

In addition to these contract wins we have strengthened our team increasing headcount to support delivery of all client work and sales efforts.

As well as completing the IPO in the second half of the year, we have signed two additional significant contracts since the half year end. Our initial work with Sport England has enabled us to secure a £4 million contract over four years to license our platform to evaluate, channel and manage funding into sport in the whole of England through its local and city authorities. The second contract, recently announced, is with the Peruvian government for approximately $0.5 million with 20% to be delivered within this financial year.

Outlook

The second six months have begun favourably and we are trading in line with management expectations.

Our strong project pipeline provides us with good visibility on subscription revenues and together with our existing opportunities we are optimistic about the Company’s future prospects.

Eloy Mazon Chief Executive

21 December 2021