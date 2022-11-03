4GLOBAL contract win at a major sporting event taking place this year

4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL), a UK-based data, services and software company focused on sport and the promotion and measurement of physical activity, has announced a successful contract win to provide operational support in the lead up to, and for the duration of, a major sporting event taking place this year.

4GLOBAL has been retained to provide operational assistance to ensure the host nation is prepared for the upcoming major football sporting event scheduled to take place in late-November and conclude in mid-December. The contract value is approximately £200k.

This project has enabled 4GLOBAL to further strengthen its strategic partnership in the region with Al Jassra Group – an international conglomerate with revenues exceeding £1bn globally – which is a long-term partnership in this marketplace that has generated potential multi-million pound active tendering opportunities for 4GLOBAL.