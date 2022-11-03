Twitter Linkedin Facebook

4GLOBAL contract win at a major sporting event taking place this year

4GLOBAL plc

4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL), a UK-based data, services and software company focused on sport and the promotion and measurement of physical activity, has announced a successful contract win to provide operational support in the lead up to, and for the duration of, a major sporting event taking place this year.

4GLOBAL has been retained to provide operational assistance to ensure the host nation is prepared for the upcoming major football sporting event scheduled to take place in late-November and conclude in mid-December. The contract value is approximately £200k.

This project has enabled 4GLOBAL to further strengthen its strategic partnership in the region with Al Jassra Group – an international conglomerate with revenues exceeding £1bn globally – which is a long-term partnership in this marketplace that has generated potential multi-million pound active tendering opportunities for 4GLOBAL. 

Eloy Mazon, 4GLOBAL’s CEO, commented:

“We are pleased to be further expanding our service offering and assisting with the upcoming event in a collaborative process as we work to ensure the host nation’s readiness prior to and during the upcoming tournament.

“This project has given us an opportunity to continue our expansion in the middle eastern market through strategic partnerships which is key to our growth in the region. We are delighted to continue strengthening our partnership with Al Jassra which is major player in the region and internationally.

“The international demand for our products and to partner with 4GLOBAL in projects is allowing us to accelerate our expansion into other international markets which is a key pillar of our growth strategy”

