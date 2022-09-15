4GLOBAL and EuropeActive announce launch of global datahub

4GLOBAL Plc (LON:4GBL), a UK-based data, services and software company focused on sport and the promotion and measurement of physical activity, has announced the expansion of its DataHub into mainland Europe in conjunction with EuropeActive.

EuropeActive represents a sector that generates revenues of more than EUR €28.2 billion annually, with over 64,000 facilities used by more than 64 million customers in Europe. Its main goal is the fight against inactivity, through its long-term focus on the continuous development of the sector through its work with EU Institutions, national associations, fitness operators and suppliers.

The launch follows a recent successful trial in collaboration with a select group of EuropeActive’s mainland Europe fitness operators, including Basic Fit and SATS. As a result, 4GLOBAL’s DataHub will now be rolled out to gather and analyse data across the European fitness sector.

4GLOBAL’s European DataHub will support business growth and provide operators through its Social Value Calculator product (“SVC”) with insights which allow investments to be properly targeted towards communities that need it and will benefit the most.

4GLOBAL’s SVC is already widely and successfully used in the UK.

Data gathered from the rollout will be used to create a European version of the SVC with findings presented at next year’s European Health and Fitness Forum.

Andreas Paulsen, CEO of EuropeActive, commented: “We’re excited to have initiated the visionary European DataHub project with EuropeActive’s key partners at this transformative time in our sector’s history. We’re eager to see the benefits and insights this innovative tool will bring to businesses and communities across the Continent. With market uncertainty and volatility increasing as a consequence of the pandemic, inflation, energy costs, disrupted supply chains and labour shortages, it is vital to have a comprehensive understanding of the landscape in front of our sector’s businesses. The European DataHub will help our stakeholders take fact-based, informed decisions on their onwards development.”