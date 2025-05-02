Zambia’s copper surge fuels Arc Minerals’ strategic ascent

Zambia’s copper production has experienced a significant uptick, with a 30% year-on-year increase in the first quarter of 2025, reaching approximately 224,000 metric tonnes. This surge is attributed to enhanced outputs from major players like Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines . Amidst this backdrop, Arc Minerals emerges as a noteworthy entity, strategically positioning itself to capitalise on the nation’s mining renaissance.

Arc Minerals, a UK-based exploration company, has been making significant strides in Zambia’s copper sector. In a landmark move, the company finalised a joint venture with Anglo American, marking the latter’s first new investment in Zambia in two decades. This partnership grants Anglo American a 70% stake in the venture, with an investment commitment of up to $88.5 million, including a cash consideration of up to $14.5 million .

The joint venture focuses on exploring copper and cobalt projects in Zambia’s northwestern province, a region known for its rich mineral deposits. Arc Minerals’ licences are strategically located near world-class mines such as First Quantum Minerals’ Sentinel and Kansanshi copper mines and Barrick’s Lumwana mine . This proximity enhances the potential for significant discoveries and underscores the venture’s strategic importance.

Arc Minerals’ Executive Chairman, Nick von Schirnding, expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting the potential for substantial investment and development in the region. The collaboration with Anglo American is expected to accelerate exploration activities, leveraging Anglo’s extensive experience and resources in the mining sector.

The Zambian government’s commitment to increasing copper production is evident in its ambitious target to triple annual output to three million tonnes within the next decade. This goal aligns with Arc Minerals’ objectives, positioning the company to play a pivotal role in achieving national production milestones.

In addition to the joint venture, Arc Minerals has been actively expanding its portfolio. The company recently acquired the Chingola Copper Project, further solidifying its presence in Zambia’s copper belt . This acquisition complements its existing assets and enhances its exploration potential in the region.

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) is a dynamic exploration and prospect generation company, forging partnerships with major mining companies, in its quest to discover and develop Tier 1 copper deposits.