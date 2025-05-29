Follow us on:

Copper prices surge on tight supply and soaring demand

ARC Minerals plc

Copper prices have recently climbed, driven by a significant drop in inventories at the London Metal Exchange (LME). This supply constraint, coupled with escalating global demand, particularly from the clean energy sector, is reshaping the copper market landscape.

On Wednesday, copper three-month futures on the LME rose by 0.5% to $9,639 per tonne, marking a two-week high of $9,655. This uptick is attributed to a 43% decline in LME copper inventories since mid-February, reaching a yearly low of 154,300 tonnes. The widening gap between spot prices and three-month futures, which expanded from $3 to $40 per tonne within a week, signals tightening supply conditions.

The market is also influenced by geopolitical factors. Earlier this year, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at imposing a 25% tariff on copper imports, prompting accelerated shipments to the U.S. and pushing domestic prices to a record $11,633 per tonne in March, significantly higher than London prices. While trade tensions have somewhat eased, the potential for future tariffs continues to create market uncertainty.

Looking ahead, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that global copper demand will outstrip supply by 30% by 2035, driven by the transition to clean energy technologies. This anticipated shortfall underscores the critical need for investment in copper mining and recycling to meet future demand.

In summary, the copper market is experiencing a confluence of supply constraints and rising demand, influenced by both inventory levels and geopolitical developments. Investors should closely monitor these dynamics, as they have significant implications for commodity markets and related sectors.

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) is a dynamic exploration and prospect generation company, forging partnerships with major mining companies, in its quest to discover and develop Tier 1 copper deposits.

ARC Minerals

Arc Minerals updates on Zambia JV, Chingola acquisition and Botswana plans

Arc Minerals Plc (LON:ARCM) updates on its joint venture in Zambia, drilling results, and the Chingola Project, highlighting exciting developments in copper exploration.
ARC Minerals

Arc Minerals acquires Chingola Copper Project in Zambia

Arc Minerals plc has announced a pivotal acquisition of the Chingola Project in Zambia's Copperbelt, enhancing its Tier 1 copper exploration portfolio.

Arc Minerals Game-Changing Copper Assays in Zambia Signal Major Potential

Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) updates on its Zambian joint venture with Anglo American, revealing promising exploration results and copper potential.
ARC Minerals

ARC Minerals granted injunction, protecting existing and future interests in Zambia

ARC Minerals Ltd secures an interim injunction from the High Court in Zambia, protecting its existing and future mining interests from external interference.

ARC Minerals updates on Zambian mining licences with JV partner Anglo American

ARC Minerals Ltd updates on mining license approvals for its Anglo American JV in Zambia, a key step in copper exploration efforts.
ARC Minerals

ARC Minerals receives further Anglo JV payment of $1 million

ARC Minerals Ltd receives a USD 1M payment from Anglo American JV, advancing the May 2022 agreement with subsidiary Unico Minerals Ltd.

