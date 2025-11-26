Follow us on:

Workspace Group sells three assets for £41.7m as disposal programme progresses

Workspace Group

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP), London’s leading provider of sustainable, flexible workspace, has announced that it has exchanged and completed on the disposal of a portfolio of three assets for £41.7m. The sale has been made in line with the September 2025 valuation and at a net initial yield of 7.9%.

The portfolio of three assets includes 338 Goswell Road in Angel (37,000 sq. ft.), Cannon Wharf in Surrey Quays (33,000 sq. ft.) and The Mille in Brentford (93,000 sq. ft.). All of these assets were identified as low conviction buildings for Workspace following a thorough review of the portfolio as part of the “Fix, Accelerate and Scale” strategy.

This brings the total assets sold or exchanged in the year to date to £94.1m, with several additional assets also under offer.

Lawrence Hutchings, Chief Executive Officer of Workspace, commented:

“As part of our Fix, Accelerate, Scale strategy we are implementing a conviction-led approach to portfolio management, with a target of £200m of disposals – around 20 assets – within two years. The disposal of a further three assets for £41.7m demonstrates that our plans are on track and we are maintaining momentum. While our current disposals target is £200m, we are constantly reviewing our portfolio to ensure we have the right assets to maximise value for our shareholders.”

