Workspace Group Plc CFO Dave Benson to step down in 2026

Workspace Group

Workspace Group PLC (LON:WKP), London’s leading provider of sustainable, flexible work space, has announced that Dave Benson, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his role as CFO and Director of the Board in 2026. The search for Dave’s successor will be led by Duncan Owen, Chairman, in consultation with the Nominations Committee. The Company will go through a formal and rigorous selection process to identify Dave’s successor. A further announcement on the timing of Dave’s departure will be provided in due course.  

Duncan Owen, Chairman, Workspace Group, commented:

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dave for his significant contribution over the last five years as CFO and valued member of the Board. We wish him all the best for the future.

Dave Benson, Chief Financial Officer, Workspace, commented:

“It has been a privilege to be part of such an amazing business for the past five years, working with our talented teams to rebuild the business post-Covid, enhance our customer proposition, progress our technology strategy and drive our sustainability agenda. I would like to thank everyone I have worked with during my time at Workspace, and I wish them all every success for the future.”

Remuneration

The remuneration arrangements for Dave Benson’s departure will be in accordance with the Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders in 2023 and will be disclosed on the Company’s website at the appropriate time in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006.

