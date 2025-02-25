WillScot Holdings Corporation Share Price Target ‘$43.05’, now 25.6% Upside Potential

WillScot Holdings Corporation which can be found using ticker (WSC) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $54.00 and $37.00 calculating the average target share price we see $43.05. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $34.27 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 25.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $36.02 while the 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of 6.29B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $34.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,896,719,758 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.57%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 228.27, revenue per share of $12.74 and a 6.01% return on assets.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a business services provider specializing in the flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. The Company’s segments include Modular and Storage. The Modular segment represents the activities of the North American modular business. Storage represents the activities of the North American portable storage business. It leases modular space and portable storage units (its lease fleet) to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, healthcare, and other end markets. It offers its customers ready-to-work solutions with products and services, such as the rental of steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities. It serves diverse end markets across all sectors from a network of over 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.