WillScot Holdings Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 19.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

WillScot Holdings Corporation which can be found using ticker (WSC) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $57.00 and $35.00 and has a mean target at $43.67. Now with the previous closing price of $36.64 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 19.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $36.10 and the 200 moving average now moves to $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of 7.13B. The current share price for the company is: $38.57 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,492,825,456 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.57%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 321.42, revenue per share of $12.68 and a 5.92% return on assets.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a business services provider specializing in the flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. The Company’s segments include Modular and Storage. The Modular segment represents the activities of the North American modular business. Storage represents the activities of the North American portable storage business. It leases modular space and portable storage units (its lease fleet) to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, healthcare, and other end markets. It offers its customers ready-to-work solutions with products and services, such as the rental of steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities. It serves diverse end markets across all sectors from a network of over 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

