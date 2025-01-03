Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -9.7% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. which can be found using ticker (WSM) have now 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $200.00 and $123.00 and has a mean target at $167.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at $185.18 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $162.69 while the 200 day moving average is $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of 23.09B. The stock price is currently at: $187.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $20,839,506,184 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.17, revenue per share of $59.09 and a 17.8% return on assets.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an omni-channel specialty retailer for home products. Its brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company’s free-to-join program that offers members benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products include everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture and a library of cookbooks. The brand also includes Williams Sonoma Home that offers home furnishings and decorative accessories. Pottery Barn is an omnichannel home furnishings retailer. The Company operates 530 stores, which include 489 stores in 41 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 20 stores in Canada, 19 stores in Australia and two stores in the United Kingdom.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$167.15’, now -9.0% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$166.40’, now -12.7% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Williams-Sonoma, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -9.0% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Williams-Sonoma, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -3.3% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$168.51’, now -3.2% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$168.51’, now -2.3% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.