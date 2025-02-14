Williams-Sonoma, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -10.6% Downside Potential

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. with ticker code (WSM) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $230.00 and $123.00 calculating the mean target price we have $182.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $203.87 this would indicate that there is a downside of -10.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $197.52 and the 200 day MA is $158.67. The company has a market capitalization of 25.49B. Currently the stock stands at: $207.06 USD

The potential market cap would be $22,779,769,234 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.5, revenue per share of $59.09 and a 17.8% return on assets.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an omni-channel specialty retailer for home products. Its brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company’s free-to-join program that offers members benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products include everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture and a library of cookbooks. The brand also includes Williams Sonoma Home that offers home furnishings and decorative accessories. Pottery Barn is an omnichannel home furnishings retailer. The Company operates 530 stores, which include 489 stores in 41 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 20 stores in Canada, 19 stores in Australia and two stores in the United Kingdom.