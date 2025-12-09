Follow us on:

Why today’s market calm feels engineered

Ruffer Investment Company

The surface looks stable. Index moves are muted, volatility is low, and headline sentiment remains anchored in optimism. Beneath the calm, market structure is shifting.

The divergence between single-stock behaviour and broader indices has become too wide to ignore. A small group of technology giants is driving most of the gains, while the rest of the market moves in increasingly fragmented ways. Stock-level volatility is climbing, even as index volatility remains unusually compressed.

What’s happening is a result of how capital is flowing. Investors are piling into structured products and volatility-linked trades that suppress index-level movement. Meanwhile, speculative interest in a narrow set of AI-linked names continues to rise. These stocks are being chased because they have momentum and liquidity.

As a result, market signals are breaking down. Price movements are no longer reflecting macro conditions or company performance. They’re being driven by position size, crowding, and feedback loops.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) is a British investment company dedicated to investments in internationally listed or quoted equities or equity related securities

Latest Company News

Ruffer Investment Company

Chinese tech stocks gain momentum amid shifting AI landscape | Ruffer Investment Company

Chinese technology shares are starting to recover relative to US peers as competition in artificial intelligence intensifies. Ruffer’s Gemma Cairns-Smith notes that sentiment in China has improved and that its tech sector is beginning to challenge US leadership in AI.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company reports October gains as equities and UK bonds lift performance

Ruffer Investment Company continued to make positive progress in October, supported by its equity and long-dated UK bond positions.
Ruffer Investment Company Ltd

Ruffer Investment Company Annual Report 2025: Shock resistance and satisfactory returns

Ruffer Investment Company (LON:RICA) released its Annual Financial Report for the year ended June 30, 2025. In this article quoting directly from the Chair’s statement in its Strategic Report, we’ve covered the key performance indicators, investment performance, fund managers, earnings and dividends and outlook.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company declares interim dividend of 3.35p

Ruffer Investment Company has announced an interim dividend of 3.35 pence per share for the year ended 30 June 2025. The dividend will be paid on 24 October 2025 to shareholders on the register as of 10 October 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 9 October 2025.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company reports positive August performance driven by gold

Ruffer Investment Company delivered another month of positive NAV growth in August, with gold mining equities the leading contributor. Despite trimming exposure, the fund maintains a 6% allocation to gold-related assets, reflecting continued confidence in real assets.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company delivers 7.9 % annualised return to 30 June 2025

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has released its Investment Manager’s Year End Review for the year to 30 June 2025, reporting a long‑term annualised return of 7.9 % since launch, after all fees and charges.

