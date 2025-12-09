Why today’s market calm feels engineered

The surface looks stable. Index moves are muted, volatility is low, and headline sentiment remains anchored in optimism. Beneath the calm, market structure is shifting.

The divergence between single-stock behaviour and broader indices has become too wide to ignore. A small group of technology giants is driving most of the gains, while the rest of the market moves in increasingly fragmented ways. Stock-level volatility is climbing, even as index volatility remains unusually compressed.

What’s happening is a result of how capital is flowing. Investors are piling into structured products and volatility-linked trades that suppress index-level movement. Meanwhile, speculative interest in a narrow set of AI-linked names continues to rise. These stocks are being chased because they have momentum and liquidity.

As a result, market signals are breaking down. Price movements are no longer reflecting macro conditions or company performance. They’re being driven by position size, crowding, and feedback loops.

