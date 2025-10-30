Follow us on:

Why the global shipping industry is reshaping its fuel choices

Quadrise plc

For decades, shipping has been powered by heavy fuel oil, a residue of crude refining prized for its energy density and cost efficiency. But its carbon intensity is no longer defensible in a world where emissions transparency is being priced into capital structures. As carbon levies rise and emissions disclosure becomes embedded in financial reporting, operators are having to confront the hidden liabilities of traditional fuels.

Alternative fuels are not created equal, and the shipping sector is navigating a complex matrix of trade-offs. Liquefied natural gas (LNG), once viewed as a transition fuel, is already being deployed at scale, offering a clear emissions advantage over conventional bunker fuel.

Crucially, fuel selection is no longer just a technical decision for operators. It is becoming a forward signal of strategic intent. Shipowners opting for dual-fuel vessels or retrofit-ready designs are aligning with longer-term policy certainty and investor expectations.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.

Latest Company News

Quadrise plc

Quadrise signs addendum with Valkor to re-phase payments and MMU deliveries

Quadrise has agreed an addendum to its Site License and Supply Agreement with Valkor Technologies in Utah. The revised terms re-phase the US$1.0 million licence fee through to June 2026
Quadrise

Quadrise achieves key MSAR® and bioMSAR™ testing milestone in Panama

Quadrise has successfully completed proof-of-concept and emissions testing for its MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels on Everllence 4-stroke engines at Sparkle Power’s plant in Panama.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise appoints Peter Borup as CEO to lead commercialisation phase

Quadrise has appointed Peter Borup as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2025. With over 30 years' experience in global shipping and a background in maritime innovation, Borup joins the
Quadrise Plc

Quadrise updates on Marine, Americas, Morocco and US projects

Quadrise has reported progress across its key projects, including near-final marine agreements with MSC and Cargill, concluded trials in Panama, and pending OEM approval for its Morocco trial.
Quadrise Plc

Quadrise and Alder Energy sign JDA to develop low-carbon marine fuels

Quadrise Plc has partnered with Alder Renewables to develop sustainable, low-emission fuels for shipping, aiming for cleaner energy solutions in marine industries.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise targets key project milestones as commercial trials near

Quadrise plc updates on its decarbonisation projects in shipping and heavy industry, highlighting upcoming marine trials and strategic partnerships for low-emission fuels.

