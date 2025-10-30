Why the global shipping industry is reshaping its fuel choices

For decades, shipping has been powered by heavy fuel oil, a residue of crude refining prized for its energy density and cost efficiency. But its carbon intensity is no longer defensible in a world where emissions transparency is being priced into capital structures. As carbon levies rise and emissions disclosure becomes embedded in financial reporting, operators are having to confront the hidden liabilities of traditional fuels.

Alternative fuels are not created equal, and the shipping sector is navigating a complex matrix of trade-offs. Liquefied natural gas (LNG), once viewed as a transition fuel, is already being deployed at scale, offering a clear emissions advantage over conventional bunker fuel.

Crucially, fuel selection is no longer just a technical decision for operators. It is becoming a forward signal of strategic intent. Shipowners opting for dual-fuel vessels or retrofit-ready designs are aligning with longer-term policy certainty and investor expectations.

