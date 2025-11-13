Follow us on:

Medical tenants are taking over retail units for good reason

Physicians Capital

Medical tenants are becoming a long-term fixture in retail real estate. Healthcare operators are expanding into former shopfronts, big-box stores and strip mall.

Clinics, diagnostics, dental groups and outpatient services are moving away from hospital campuses and into high-traffic retail areas. This shift is driven by cost efficiency, brand visibility and patient demand for access and speed. Retail locations offer smaller footprints, lower overheads and better convenience.

Health systems and private operators are actively building networks in these formats. These are not pilot schemes or trial runs. National operators are rolling out repeatable retail-style models across growth markets. The leases are sticky, the operations are permanent, and the space requirements are consistent.

An ageing population, overstretched public systems and the rising cost of inpatient care are pushing more services into outpatient settings. This aligns directly with retail real estate. As clinics become more consumer-facing, high street visibility and transport access become critical.

Physicians Capital are the only physicians-owned private real estate investment firm that allows doctors to reclaim ownership, generate passive income and build long-term wealth.

    Physicians Capital completes first $12.25m medical facility acquisition

    Physicians Capital has completed its first acquisition, purchasing an 11,845 sq ft emergency room and urgent care centre in Carmel, Indiana, for $12.25 million. Operated by Riverview Health, the property is fully leased under an Absolute NNN structure, providing stable long-term income backed by Hamilton County.

