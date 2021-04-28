Warpaint London weathered the pandemic storm well and proves its flexibility and resilience

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands has announced its audited results for the year ended 31st December 2020.

2020 Financial Highlights

* Adjusted for £0.3 million of exceptional costs (2019 £0.2 million),£2.4 million of amortisation of intangible assets (2019: £2.4 million) and share based payments of £0.7 million (2019: £0.8 million). Adjusted numbers are closer to the underlying cash flow performance of the business which is regularly monitored and measured by management.

2020 Operational Highlights

Post-Period End Highlights

Commenting, Clive Garston, Warpaint London Chairman, said: “2020 was a year dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic. These were unprecedented trading conditions, with the economy and industry facing some of its most significant challenges ever. Warpaint entered the pandemic in robust health, with a strong balance sheet and an agile management team capable of dealing with the challenges. I believe the Group has weathered the pandemic storm well and has proved its flexibility and resilience in dealing with an unprecedented and unforeseeable situation.

“During the year we took the opportunity to reposition the business to increase our focus on mainstream high street stores and to build our online presence. We also worked to ensure that our product range, pricing and customer base gives us the best possible opportunity for future growth as the world recovers.

“I am particularly pleased to note the progress we have made with the expansion of the number and type of UK retailers stocking the Group’s products and the growth of our online presence during 2020, together with the more recent roll out with Five Below in the USA.

“Trading improved in the second half of 2020 and we are pleased to report this trend has continued into the first quarter of 2021. I am optimistic that these encouraging trends will continue and that we have the right strategy in place to deliver profitable future growth.”