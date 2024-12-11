Follow us on:

Vistry Group PLC .7% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings
Vistry Group PLC with ticker (LON:VTY) now has a potential upside of .7% according to JP Morgan.

VTY.L

JP Morgan set a target price of 690 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Vistry Group PLC share price of 685 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of .7%. Trading has ranged between 611 (52 week low) and 1,436 (52 week high) with an average of 3,436,163 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,281,911,616.

Vistry Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that develops new homes and communities across all sectors of the United Kingdom housing market. The Company develops sites across England, providing private and affordable housing on land owned by the Group or the Group’s joint ventures. The Company specializes in partnering with housing associations and other public sector businesses across England, including London, to deliver either the development of private, affordable, and private rental sector (PRS) housing on land owned by the Group or the Group’s joint ventures, or to provide contracting services for development. The Company sells a large proportion of the homes that it builds through its business-to-business brand. It sells homes on the open market across three brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes. Its Countryside Partnerships division is a provider of affordable housing with capability across all housing tenures.



    Vistry Group Plc and LLDC form JV to deliver 948 new mixed-tenure homes

    Discover the exciting joint venture between LLDC and Vistry Group to develop 948 mixed-tenure homes near Pudding Mill Lane in Stratford, East London.
    Vistry Group PLC reports strong performance for H1 2024, with a 10% rise in adjusted operating profit to £227m and an 8% increase in total completions to 7,750 units.
    Vistry Group PLC chosen to construct £157m residential scheme at Merrick Place in Ealing, creating 575 mixed-tenure homes and job opportunities.
      Hardman & Co

