Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Victrex Plc appoints James Routh as Chief Executive Officer

Victrex

Victrex plc (LON:VCT), an innovative world leader in high performance polymer solutions, whose products enable environmental and societal benefit in multiple end-markets, has announced that James Routh will join the Company as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 January 2026, succeeding Jakob Sigurdsson. He will join the Board as an Executive Director from the same date.

Jakob Sigurdsson will continue to serve on the Victrex Board as Chief Executive until James joins, to support an orderly transition, and then as an Executive Director. Jakob will step down from the Board at the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 6 February 2026.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple