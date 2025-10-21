Victrex Plc appoints James Routh as Chief Executive Officer

Victrex plc (LON:VCT), an innovative world leader in high performance polymer solutions, whose products enable environmental and societal benefit in multiple end-markets, has announced that James Routh will join the Company as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 January 2026, succeeding Jakob Sigurdsson. He will join the Board as an Executive Director from the same date.

Jakob Sigurdsson will continue to serve on the Victrex Board as Chief Executive until James joins, to support an orderly transition, and then as an Executive Director. Jakob will step down from the Board at the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 6 February 2026.