Vertiv Holdings Co Share Price Target ‘$139.69’, now -1.3% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
Vertiv Holdings Co which can be found using ticker (VRT) now have 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $155.00 and $91.33 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $139.69. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $141.49 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $110.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to $89.74. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 52.60B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $140.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $51,933,637,910 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 93.43, revenue per share of $19.94 and a 9.32% return on assets.

Vertiv Holdings Co. is engaged in the design, manufacturing and service critical digital infrastructure technology for data centers, communication networks and commercial/industrial environments. Its segments include Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Company’s offerings include alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure. In addition, through its global services network, it provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining and optimizing these products and their related systems. The Company offers integrated rack solutions which include delivery of racks, rack power, rack power distribution, rack thermal systems, configurable integrated solutions, and hardware for managing information technology (IT) equipment.

