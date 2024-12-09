Vertiv Holdings Co – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 5.3% Upside Potential

Vertiv Holdings Co which can be found using ticker (VRT) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $161.00 and $91.33 with the average target price sitting at $141.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at $134.58 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 5.3%. The 50 day MA is $117.52 and the 200 day MA is $92.79. The market cap for the company is 50.24B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $133.85 USD

The potential market cap would be $52,899,650,250 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 89.23, revenue per share of $19.94 and a 9.32% return on assets.

Vertiv Holdings Co. is engaged in the design, manufacturing and service critical digital infrastructure technology for data centers, communication networks and commercial/industrial environments. Its segments include Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Company’s offerings include alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure. In addition, through its global services network, it provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining and optimizing these products and their related systems. The Company offers integrated rack solutions which include delivery of racks, rack power, rack power distribution, rack thermal systems, configurable integrated solutions, and hardware for managing information technology (IT) equipment.