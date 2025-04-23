Follow us on:

Valeura Energy strengthens investment focus as oil markets shift

Valeura Energy

As global crude prices experience a downturn, Valeura Energy is proactively adjusting its expenditure plans to maintain financial resilience and operational efficiency in its Southeast Asian ventures.

Valeura Energy, headquartered in Singapore and operating offshore assets in Thailand, is undertaking a strategic review of its capital expenditures in response to the recent decline in global crude oil prices. During the first quarter, the company achieved an average realised oil price of US$78.7 per barrel, surpassing the Brent benchmark by US$2.9 per barrel. Despite this premium, the broader market’s downward trend has prompted Valeura to reassess its spending to ensure sustained profitability and shareholder value.

This expenditure review is part of Valeura’s broader strategy to navigate the current market volatility. By aligning its investment plans with the evolving economic landscape, the company aims to optimise resource allocation and maintain a strong financial position. This approach underscores Valeura’s commitment to prudent fiscal management and its focus on long-term growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

