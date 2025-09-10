Valeura Energy signals deeper positioning in Gulf of Thailand

The latest update from Valeura Energy carried a tone of measured intent, with management balancing a short-term dip in production against a forward strategy that looks increasingly defined by long-horizon projects and structural moves in the Gulf of Thailand.

Production in the second quarter averaged just over 21,000 barrels per day, a step down from earlier in the year as anticipated. Management noted this seasonal rhythm was in line with its operational plan, with volumes expected to strengthen later in 2025. Revenue reflected both this lower output and softer oil prices, yet the business entered the second half with cash of nearly 242 million US dollars and no debt. This foundation allows the company to make decisions with patience, a quality not always common in mid-cap energy names. Realised pricing continued to track slightly ahead of Brent, underscoring the resilience of its Thai operations.

