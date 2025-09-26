Valeura Energy aligning strategy with regional opportunities

Follow us on:

Valeura Energy is positioning itself in one of the most strategically complex corners of the global energy market. From its base in Singapore, the company has moved decisively into the Gulf of Thailand, operating four offshore oil-producing licences that generate immediate cash flow while offering clear reinvestment pathways.

Alongside its organic production growth, the firm has actively pursued selective acquisitions, taking advantage of opportunities where established players have chosen to divest.

The recently announced farm-in agreement with PTTEP, one of Asia’s largest national oil companies, gives Valeura both financial leverage and technical collaboration on significant offshore acreage.

Cash flow strength from Thailand is matched by optionality in Turkey, where the company maintains operatorship of a large tight gas play in the Thrace Basin. Although the Turkish asset is still in appraisal mode, its potential scale is substantial and provides long-dated upside.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

Valeura Energy reports $50.5m Q2 cashflow and expands Thai operations

Valeura Energy reported Q2 2025 oil production of 21,412 bbls/d and US$50.5 million in after-tax cashflow from operations. The company reaffirmed 2025 guidance and confirmed strong liquidity with US$242 million in cash and no debt. Key developments include final investment decision on the Wassana redevelopment and a new farm-in agreement with PTTEP, expanding Valeura’s Gulf of Thailand footprint nearly tenfold.
Valeura Energy Inc

Valeura Energy publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

Valeura Energy has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity during its first full year of operations in Thailand. The report outlines the company's progress in environmental, social and governance areas and is available on its website.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy enters Gulf of Thailand farm‑in with PTTEP

Valeura Energy Inc has signed a Farm‑in Agreement with PTTEP to earn a 40 % interest in offshore Blocks G1/65 and G3/65 in the Gulf of Thailand, expanding its acreage from 2 623 km² to 22 757 km² and adding 15 oil and gas discoveries from 27 wells.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy maintains 2025 guidance, begins Wassana redevelopment

Valeura Energy Q2 oil output 21.4 mbbls/d, revenue US\$129.3 m, cash US\$241.9 m with no debt; Wassana redevelopment underway; full-year guidance 23.0–25.5 mbbls/d maintained
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy completes eight-well drilling campaign at B5/27 block

Valeura Energy Inc. has successfully completed an eight-well drilling campaign in the Gulf of Thailand, enhancing production and setting the stage for future growth.
Valeura Energy Inc

Valeura Energy approves Wassana redevelopment targeting 10,000 bbls/d by 2027

Valeura Energy Inc. announces a significant final investment decision for the Wassana field redevelopment, set to boost production and shareholder value by 2027.

