Valeura Energy aligning strategy with regional opportunities

Valeura Energy is positioning itself in one of the most strategically complex corners of the global energy market. From its base in Singapore, the company has moved decisively into the Gulf of Thailand, operating four offshore oil-producing licences that generate immediate cash flow while offering clear reinvestment pathways.

Alongside its organic production growth, the firm has actively pursued selective acquisitions, taking advantage of opportunities where established players have chosen to divest.

The recently announced farm-in agreement with PTTEP, one of Asia’s largest national oil companies, gives Valeura both financial leverage and technical collaboration on significant offshore acreage.

Cash flow strength from Thailand is matched by optionality in Turkey, where the company maintains operatorship of a large tight gas play in the Thrace Basin. Although the Turkish asset is still in appraisal mode, its potential scale is substantial and provides long-dated upside.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play.