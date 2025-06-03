Unlocking double-digit returns with CLO equity investments

CLO equity is fast becoming a go-to strategy for investors chasing higher yields in a market short on easy wins. By unlocking hidden value deep within structured credit, this niche investment vehicle is delivering double-digit returns and resilient income, all without sacrificing exposure to senior secured debt. It’s a sophisticated play, but for those who understand it, the rewards can be powerful.

Collateralised Loan Obligations, or CLOs, are securitised pools of senior secured corporate loans, repackaged into tranches with different levels of risk and reward. At the top sit the AAA-rated tranches, which receive principal and interest payments first and offer relatively modest returns. At the other end of the spectrum is the CLO equity tranche – the most junior slice in the structure, but also the one with the highest earning potential. This equity portion collects whatever cash is left after the debt tranches have been paid, and in strong credit environments, that residual cash flow can be substantial.

The income profile of CLO equity is one of its main attractions. Investors typically receive quarterly distributions, often with internal rates of return in the low to mid-teens. These payments are front-loaded, meaning early returns are often strong, a rare trait in fixed income strategies. Because the underlying loans in CLOs are floating rate, the yields adjust upward in a rising rate environment – giving equity investors a built-in hedge against inflation and central bank tightening cycles.

Active management also plays a pivotal role. CLO managers are not passive overseers; they are constantly rotating portfolios, reinvesting proceeds, and optimising holdings to maximise returns. This dynamic management allows CLO equity to capture market opportunities and manage risk more proactively than many traditional bond strategies.

Diversification is another often-overlooked benefit. Each CLO typically contains hundreds of corporate loans spread across a wide range of industries, geographies, and borrowers. This dispersion helps reduce idiosyncratic risk and makes it less likely that a single default will meaningfully impact the overall return. Moreover, CLOs are structured with multiple layers of protection – including overcollateralization and interest coverage tests – that shield equity holders from performance deterioration in the loan portfolio.

Of course, with greater return potential comes greater complexity. CLO equity investments are not simple or easily understood, and they are best suited to investors who are comfortable with credit analysis, structured finance mechanics, and long-term time horizons. The performance of CLO equity hinges significantly on the skill of the manager, and returns can be sensitive to broader macroeconomic trends and default rates within the loan universe. That said, historical data has shown that CLOs – even equity tranches – have held up better than many expected during economic downturns, due in part to the robustness of their underlying structures and collateral.

As the search for yield continues in an environment of uncertain growth and sticky inflation, CLO equity offers a rare combination of strong income, return potential, and downside protection. It stands apart from traditional bonds, private credit, and even high-yield corporates in its ability to adapt and deliver performance across cycles.

CLOs remain one of the most sophisticated tools in fixed income. But for investors willing to do the work, CLO equity tranches can be a high-octane complement to a broader income strategy.

