Universal Display Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 37.6% Upside Potential

Universal Display Corporation which can be found using ticker (OLED) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $260.00 and $165.00 calculating the mean target price we have $215.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at $156.75 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 37.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $187.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to $185.80. The company has a market capitalization of 7.50B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $158.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,324,156,966 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.75, revenue per share of $13.54 and a 9.14% return on assets.

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. OLED is a emit light device, which can be manufactured on both flexible and rigid substrates, helps making them suitable for use in full-color displays and as lighting products. OLED displays can be used in the mobile phone, television, wearable, tablet, notebook and personal computer, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), portable media device and automotive products. Its PHOLED technologies allows OLEDs to emit light through a process, phosphorescence. It has an intellectual property portfolio surrounding its existing PHOLED technologies and materials for both displays and lighting products, which the Company market under the UniversalPHOLED brand. The Company’s additional OLED technologies include FOLED Flexible OLEDs and OVJP Organic Vapor Jet Printing.