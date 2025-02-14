Universal Display Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 44.1% Upside Potential

Universal Display Corporation with ticker code (OLED) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $260.00 and $162.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $205.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at $142.45 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 44.1%. The 50 day MA is $150.84 and the 200 day MA is $182.65. The company has a market cap of 6.82B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $143.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,831,065,482 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.8, revenue per share of $13.54 and a 9.14% return on assets.

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. OLED is a emit light device, which can be manufactured on both flexible and rigid substrates, helps making them suitable for use in full-color displays and as lighting products. OLED displays can be used in the mobile phone, television, wearable, tablet, notebook and personal computer, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), portable media device and automotive products. Its PHOLED technologies allows OLEDs to emit light through a process, phosphorescence. It has an intellectual property portfolio surrounding its existing PHOLED technologies and materials for both displays and lighting products, which the Company market under the UniversalPHOLED brand. The Company’s additional OLED technologies include FOLED Flexible OLEDs and OVJP Organic Vapor Jet Printing.