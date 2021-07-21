Union Jack Oil West Newton B-1Z Update

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has published an update in respect of the ongoing testing of the West Newton B-1Z well.

The Company holds a 16.665% economic interest in PEDL183, encompassing an area of 176,000 acres and located within the Western Sector of the Southern Permian Basin, onshore UK, North of the river Humber. PEDL183 contains the WNA-1, WNA-2 and WN B-1Z hydrocarbon discoveries.

Highlights:

· Perforated an initial interval of 25 metres of the 62 metre Kirkham Abbey hydrocarbon column

· Well testing operations began on 7 June 2021, with an initial focus on the lower portion of the Kirkham Abbey

· Scale of completion fluid inflow into the formation indicative of permeability in the system

· Gas is being recovered to surface under test conditions

· Gas analyses exhibit a strong similarity to analyses obtained from the West Newton A site wells with samples showing approximately 90% methane content and no native H 2 S (hydrogen sulphide)

· Liquids recovered to surface are currently undergoing analysis

· Additional 19 metre zone in the upper Kirkham Abbey identified for perforation and flow testing

· Operations continuing on the clean-up of the lower portion of the Kirkham Abbey and further flow testing of the Kirkham Abbey formation