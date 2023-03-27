Union Jack Oil US$14,000,000 Net Revenues Landmark Reached

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has announced that material landmark net revenues, well in excess of US$14,000,000 have been achieved from the Wressle hydrocarbon development, located within licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 in North Lincolnshire on the western margin of the Humber Basin.

Union Jack holds a 40% economic interest in this development.

Highlights

· Landmark US$14,000,000 revenues generated to Union Jack since re-commencement of production at Wressle during August 2021

· Well producing under natural flow with zero water cut

· Union Jack continues to be cash flow positive covering all G&A, OPEX and contracted or planned CAPEX costs, including any drilling activities for at least the next 12 months

· As of 24 March 2023, cash balances, short-term receivables and investments stood at over £10,500,000

· Debt free

Executive Chairman of Union Jack, David Bramhill, commented: “Revenues from Wressle continue to bolster the Company’s Balance Sheet. “Since the last production update, another consistent and impressive production performance from the Wressle-1 well has been recorded and the trend as seen throughout 2022 and the start of 2023 remains positive. “Encouragingly, our significant cash balance continues to expand on a monthly basis, and we are funded for G&A, OPEX and contracted or planned CAPEX costs, including any drilling activities for at least the next 12 months.”