UK SME lending gains momentum

The UK’s SME lending environment is undergoing a notable revival, with small and medium-sized enterprises increasingly signalling a return to growth. As confidence returns to the sector, a clear rise in the appetite for finance is emerging, driven by businesses looking to invest in expansion, streamline operations, and strengthen cash flow. This upswing is particularly striking given the turbulence of recent years, suggesting that SMEs are not just surviving but preparing to thrive.

An uptick in funding demand is now evident across a broad range of industries. SMEs are seeking financial tools not only to stabilise operations but to position themselves for the next phase of growth. Traditional needs like cash flow support remain central, yet a more strategic use of capital is surfacing, whether it’s investing in talent, digital infrastructure, or product innovation.

This growth is underpinned by an impressive display of resilience. UK SMEs have navigated a prolonged period of economic instability with agility, recalibrating their operations and funding strategies. Businesses are now showing greater sophistication in seeking sustainable financial solutions. Rather than relying on short-term fixes, they are exploring lending options that support long-term objectives and provide flexibility in a dynamic economic environment.

The lending data supports this shift. Gross lending to SMEs has climbed year-on-year, accompanied by a rise in both new loan and overdraft approvals. Finance providers are becoming more responsive, and the approval rate suggests a renewed willingness to back SME ambition. While legacy institutions remain active, alternative lenders are increasingly stepping in to meet evolving demands, often with more tailored and inclusive offerings.

First Enterprise and other mission-driven lenders are playing a critical role in this landscape. By offering alternative finance options, they are improving access to capital for a broader cross-section of SMEs, including those underrepresented by traditional banks. This democratisation of funding is proving vital, particularly for businesses operating in underserved regions or sectors.

Government involvement continues to underpin the lending ecosystem. While some of the emergency support schemes introduced during the pandemic are gradually winding down, they have laid a strong foundation. Businesses now benefit from a more mature set of public-private support structures, helping to maintain lending flows and investor confidence.

Certain sectors—, uch as tourism and hospitality, remain under pressure, yet the broader lending trend is upward. These industries face lingering structural challenges, but innovation and adaptation are helping many to find a way forward. Moreover, the financial community’s increasing willingness to support high-potential firms across diverse sectors suggests a healthy diversification of investment.

In parallel, equity investment is regaining momentum. Venture capital activity has rebounded, and the number of successful exits is climbing back toward pre-pandemic levels. This resurgence reinforces the narrative of renewed growth, indicating that both lenders and investors see long-term value in UK SMEs.

Altogether, the current lending climate suggests a sector on the rise. While not without its challenges, the energy and determination among SMEs, combined with more varied and responsive finance solutions, is creating a fertile environment for sustained expansion.

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE), formerly Duke Royalty Limited, is a Guernsey-based provider of hybrid capital solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) business owners in the United Kingdom, Europe and North America, combining the features of both equity and debt.