UK construction near turning point as infrastructure pulls ahead

Recent data reveal that output in the UK’s construction industry has reached its strongest level in nearly three years, driven primarily by a surge in infrastructure work. The infrastructure segment alone rose by 3.2 % in Q2 after a modest start, and is now about 5.5 % larger than the same quarter in the previous year. New orders in the public non‑housing market climbed by some 15 % year‑on‑year, reflecting both a backlog build‑up and renewed government and private‑sector ambition.

A shortage of tradespeople is becoming a material constraint: the construction workforce is ageing, incoming younger talent is constrained by training disruptions and tighter immigration rules, and firms across the sector report that labour and skills gaps are increasing both cost risk and delivery timelines. Without effective mitigation this bottleneck could restrict growth or erode margins.

This interplay of stronger demand from infrastructure programmes and constrained supply of skilled labour suggests a differentiated landscape. Firms that can scale training, secure trade credentials or deploy labour‑saving technologies may gain a competitive edge.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.