Hercules enters Scottish market, targeting infrastructure labour shortages

Hercules plc has opened a new office in Motherwell, marking its first direct move into the Scottish market.

The decision comes as demand for skilled labour in Scotland continues to outstrip supply. Major investment programmes across energy transmission, highways, water, and renewables are set to drive construction activity for years, with persistent shortages in site-ready workers presenting a growing challenge for contractors. Hercules is positioning itself as a solution to that problem, offering localised labour provision backed by its wider capabilities in training, safety compliance, and workforce management.

It follows a period of steady expansion by Hercules into higher-value infrastructure segments, including a recent push into power networks and related energy services. With Scotland advancing multiple grid, electrification and renewable energy projects, the move into Motherwell connects Hercules directly to clients needing both volume labour and sector-specific expertise. It also reinforces the company’s intent to be seen as an embedded partner across infrastructure delivery.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.