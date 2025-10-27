Follow us on:

Two parallel forces redefining global gas positioning

Valeura Energy

A wave of new liquefied natural gas export capacity is now entering the market. The buildout, driven largely by strategic exporters with low production costs, is on track to lift global LNG availability sharply before the end of the decade. The volumes involved are significant enough to rebalance supply dynamics, alter trade flows and increase pressure on higher-cost producers.

Global demand for gas continues to rise but is doing so more slowly than in previous cycles. Key growth regions remain in Asia and parts of the Middle East, but even there, energy transitions and efficiency gains are beginning to moderate the trajectory.

Running parallel to this is a renewed emphasis on underground gas storage. As systems shift from long-term, fixed supply to more variable imports and intermittent renewables, the ability to store gas efficiently has become critical. Storage is a real-time buffer, allowing systems to respond to shocks, manage volatility and meet demand surges without overcommitting to long-term supply.

From a capital perspective, storage assets offer a different proposition. They are typically infrastructure-backed, long-lived and increasingly recognised as essential to energy security.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy reports Q3 production growth and strong cash position

Valeura Energy has reported a solid operational performance for Q3 2025, driven by a successful ten-well drilling campaign at its Nong Yao field in the Gulf of Thailand.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy ranked No. 1 on Canada’s Top Growing Companies list

Valeura Energy has secured the top spot in Report on Business magazine’s 2025 ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, achieving 20,064% revenue growth over three years.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy reports $50.5m Q2 cashflow and expands Thai operations

Valeura Energy reported Q2 2025 oil production of 21,412 bbls/d and US$50.5 million in after-tax cashflow from operations. The company reaffirmed 2025 guidance and confirmed strong liquidity with US$242 million
Valeura Energy Inc

Valeura Energy publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

Valeura Energy has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity during its first full year of operations in Thailand. The report outlines the
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy enters Gulf of Thailand farm‑in with PTTEP

Valeura Energy Inc has signed a Farm‑in Agreement with PTTEP to earn a 40 % interest in offshore Blocks G1/65 and G3/65 in the Gulf of Thailand, expanding its acreage
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy maintains 2025 guidance, begins Wassana redevelopment

Valeura Energy Q2 oil output 21.4 mbbls/d, revenue US\$129.3 m, cash US\$241.9 m with no debt; Wassana redevelopment underway; full-year guidance 23.0–25.5 mbbls/d maintained

