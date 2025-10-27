Two parallel forces redefining global gas positioning

A wave of new liquefied natural gas export capacity is now entering the market. The buildout, driven largely by strategic exporters with low production costs, is on track to lift global LNG availability sharply before the end of the decade. The volumes involved are significant enough to rebalance supply dynamics, alter trade flows and increase pressure on higher-cost producers.

Global demand for gas continues to rise but is doing so more slowly than in previous cycles. Key growth regions remain in Asia and parts of the Middle East, but even there, energy transitions and efficiency gains are beginning to moderate the trajectory.

Running parallel to this is a renewed emphasis on underground gas storage. As systems shift from long-term, fixed supply to more variable imports and intermittent renewables, the ability to store gas efficiently has become critical. Storage is a real-time buffer, allowing systems to respond to shocks, manage volatility and meet demand surges without overcommitting to long-term supply.

From a capital perspective, storage assets offer a different proposition. They are typically infrastructure-backed, long-lived and increasingly recognised as essential to energy security.

