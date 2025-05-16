Trump’s second term signals market shifts and global repercussions

As Donald Trump embarks on his second term, investors are closely monitoring the potential economic shifts and market dynamics that may unfold. With a focus on pro-growth policies, trade negotiations, and fiscal strategies, the global financial landscape is poised for significant developments.

Donald Trump’s return to the presidency brings with it a renewed emphasis on economic growth and market stimulation. Central to his agenda is the appointment of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary, who advocates for a “three arrows” approach: achieving 3% real GDP growth, maintaining a 3% federal budget deficit, and increasing fossil fuel production by 3 million barrels per day. This strategy aims to invigorate the U.S. economy, though it faces challenges given current deficit levels and energy production capacities.

The administration’s trade policies are also under scrutiny. Recent developments include a 90-day tariff reduction agreement between the U.S. and China, signaling a temporary easing of trade tensions. However, the potential for renewed tariffs remains, with discussions of imposing significant duties on imports from key trading partners. Such measures could lead to market volatility and impact global supply chains.

Investors are advised to remain vigilant, as policy shifts may occur rapidly. The balance between pro-growth initiatives and fiscal conservatism within the administration could lead to internal conflicts, influencing economic decisions. Market participants should assess which policy scenarios are already priced in and identify opportunities in underrepresented markets, particularly in regions like Europe and Asia, where responses to U.S. policies may create investment prospects.

