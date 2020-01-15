Don't Miss
Travis Perkins plc

Travis Perkins Appoint Christopher Rogers as Chairman Designate of Wickes

Posted by: Giles Arbor 15th January 2020

Travis Perkins plc (LON: TPK) has announced the appointment of Christopher Rogers as Chairman Designate of Wickes.

Travis Perkins announced at its interim results in July 2019 the intention to demerge the Wickes business. The Group updated on its positive progress in December 2019 and the appointment of Chris as Chairman Designate represents another milestone in the process, which is on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Good progress is being made on completing the Wickes Board.

Chris is currently a Non-Executive Director of TPK and will bring his extensive financial, operational and retail experience to the Wickes business as it becomes an independent listed company.

It is intended that Chris will not stand for re-election as a Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc, stepping down following the Group’s AGM on 28 April 2020.

