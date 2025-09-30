Tracking resonance at medical congresses

The buzz of congress season masks a deeper challenge for pharmaceutical marketers. Rows of exhibition booths, crowded auditoriums, and branded giveaways offer visibility, but they do not reveal what matters most to investors, whether scientific messages are actually shaping professional behaviour.

Companies commit significant budgets to events such as ESMO and ASH, yet the metrics they use to gauge success remain limited. Counting booth visitors or collecting survey responses gives a snapshot of attention, not impact.

Talking Medicines positions itself at the centre of this shift. By focusing on message resonance rather than raw attendance, it reframes how congress activity is valued.

Surveys suggest most pharmaceutical firms acknowledge the priority of understanding healthcare professionals, yet relatively few collect or act on meaningful engagement data. Even fewer measure whether knowledge gained translates into changes in practice. This structural shortfall offers a window for those with sharper tools.

At the heart of this approach is DrugVoice, the company’s proprietary platform for decoding and structuring healthcare professional conversations. By applying advanced data science to real-world dialogue, Talking Medicines extracts patterns that reveal whether clinical messages are not just heard but internalised.

