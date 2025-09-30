Tracking resonance at medical congresses

Follow us on:

The buzz of congress season masks a deeper challenge for pharmaceutical marketers. Rows of exhibition booths, crowded auditoriums, and branded giveaways offer visibility, but they do not reveal what matters most to investors, whether scientific messages are actually shaping professional behaviour.

Companies commit significant budgets to events such as ESMO and ASH, yet the metrics they use to gauge success remain limited. Counting booth visitors or collecting survey responses gives a snapshot of attention, not impact.

Talking Medicines positions itself at the centre of this shift. By focusing on message resonance rather than raw attendance, it reframes how congress activity is valued.

Surveys suggest most pharmaceutical firms acknowledge the priority of understanding healthcare professionals, yet relatively few collect or act on meaningful engagement data. Even fewer measure whether knowledge gained translates into changes in practice. This structural shortfall offers a window for those with sharper tools.

At the heart of this approach is DrugVoice, the company’s proprietary platform for decoding and structuring healthcare professional conversations. By applying advanced data science to real-world dialogue, Talking Medicines extracts patterns that reveal whether clinical messages are not just heard but internalised.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Tern Plc launches £642k Open Offer at 0.50p per share

Tern Plc has announced an Open Offer to raise up to £642,486 through the issue of 128.5 million new shares at 0.50p each, a 20% discount to the recent market price.
Tern Plc delivers stronger interim results with reduced loss and portfolio growth

Tern Plc reported improved interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with a 64% reduction in loss, disciplined cost control, and a new strategic investment in Sure Ventures plc. The company also strengthened portfolio support through successful fundraises.
Tern appoints Rob Stevens as adviser on shareholder relations

Tern Plc has appointed private shareholder Rob Stevens as an adviser to support investor communications and market engagement. He has been conditionally granted 1,000,000 share options at 1.70p, vesting over three years, subject to shareholder approval at a future general meeting.
Tern Plc raises £642,486 through underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc’s underwritten Open Offer achieved a 43 per cent take‑up, with qualifying shareholders subscribing for 27,704,433 shares. CMC Markets UK plc, as underwriter, will take up the remaining 36,544,213 shares.
Tern secures £45,000 bridging loan ahead of open offer

Tern Plc has obtained a £45,000 unsecured bridging loan from a vehicle controlled by its non‑board CEO at an effective 12 % annual interest rate to meet an investment commitment ahead of its underwritten open offer of c.£642,486 expected on 31 July 2025.
Tern launches £642,486 underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc is raising approximately £642,486 before expenses through an underwritten Open Offer of 64,248,646 shares at 1.00p each, a 16.7 per cent discount.

