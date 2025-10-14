Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Human nature meets technology in MedTech sales

Tern plc

Sales teams are asked to master products that change lives, yet the way they are trained rarely matches the complexity or urgency of the task. The numbers tell a familiar story, long onboarding times, high turnover, and widespread target misses. But beneath the statistics lies a deeper truth: much of what is taught simply does not stick.

The core issue is human nature itself. Our brains are wired to forget what we do not actively apply. Traditional sales education, the manuals, the workshops, the static presentations, leans on outdated methods that assume information can be absorbed through repetition.

The shift now underway is about changing how people learn. Artificial Intelligence, Mixed Reality, and Augmented Reality are converging to create environments where knowledge becomes experience. Instead of reading about a medical device, a sales representative can manipulate it holographically, exploring every function and feature in three dimensions. Instead of rehearsing sales pitches in abstract, they can engage with realistic AI-driven simulations that replicate the tension and unpredictability of real clinical conversations.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern plc

Tern Plc cuts Board pay and introduces shareholder distribution policy

Tern has announced a 50% reduction in fixed remuneration for its Board and executive management from 1 November 2025, expected to save around £153,000 annually. The company has also introduced a new policy linking management pay to investment exits and committed to distributing at least 50% of net proceeds from disposals over £1 million to shareholders, subject to reserves and regulatory requirements.
Tern plc

Tern Plc launches £642k Open Offer at 0.50p per share

Tern Plc has announced an Open Offer to raise up to £642,486 through the issue of 128.5 million new shares at 0.50p each, a 20% discount to the recent market price.
Tern Plc

Tern Plc delivers stronger interim results with reduced loss and portfolio growth

Tern Plc reported improved interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with a 64% reduction in loss, disciplined cost control, and a new strategic investment in Sure Ventures plc. The company also strengthened portfolio support through successful fundraises.
Tern plc

Tern appoints Rob Stevens as adviser on shareholder relations

Tern Plc has appointed private shareholder Rob Stevens as an adviser to support investor communications and market engagement. He has been conditionally granted 1,000,000 share options at 1.70p, vesting over three years, subject to shareholder approval at a future general meeting.
Tern plc

Tern Plc raises £642,486 through underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc’s underwritten Open Offer achieved a 43 per cent take‑up, with qualifying shareholders subscribing for 27,704,433 shares. CMC Markets UK plc, as underwriter, will take up the remaining 36,544,213 shares.
Tern Plc

Tern secures £45,000 bridging loan ahead of open offer

Tern Plc has obtained a £45,000 unsecured bridging loan from a vehicle controlled by its non‑board CEO at an effective 12 % annual interest rate to meet an investment commitment ahead of its underwritten open offer of c.£642,486 expected on 31 July 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple