Human nature meets technology in MedTech sales

Sales teams are asked to master products that change lives, yet the way they are trained rarely matches the complexity or urgency of the task. The numbers tell a familiar story, long onboarding times, high turnover, and widespread target misses. But beneath the statistics lies a deeper truth: much of what is taught simply does not stick.

The core issue is human nature itself. Our brains are wired to forget what we do not actively apply. Traditional sales education, the manuals, the workshops, the static presentations, leans on outdated methods that assume information can be absorbed through repetition.

The shift now underway is about changing how people learn. Artificial Intelligence, Mixed Reality, and Augmented Reality are converging to create environments where knowledge becomes experience. Instead of reading about a medical device, a sales representative can manipulate it holographically, exploring every function and feature in three dimensions. Instead of rehearsing sales pitches in abstract, they can engage with realistic AI-driven simulations that replicate the tension and unpredictability of real clinical conversations.

