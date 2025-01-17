TopBuild Corp. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 24.9% Upside Potential

TopBuild Corp. which can be found using ticker (BLD) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $490.00 and $381.00 calculating the mean target price we have $429.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at $343.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The 50 day MA is $349.33 while the 200 day moving average is $388.77. The market cap for the company is 10.20B. The stock price is currently at: $345.86 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,740,812,517 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.49, revenue per share of $170.63 and a 11.75% return on assets.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Installation segment and the Specialty Distribution segment. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through contractor services business which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. The Company’s insulation applications include Fiberglass batts and rolls, Blown-in loose-fill fiberglass, Polyurethane spray foam and Blown-in loose-fill cellulose. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through approximately 180 branches. In addition to insulation and accessories, the Company distributes rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials, among other items.