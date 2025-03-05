Toll Brothers, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$146.63’, now 35.3% Upside Potential

Toll Brothers, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TOL) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $183.00 and $101.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $146.63. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $108.39 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 35.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $126.49 and the 200 day MA is $135.52. The market cap for the company is 10.75B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $108.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,543,030,387 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 7.45, revenue per share of $104.87 and a 9.71% return on assets.

Toll Brothers, Inc. is a builder of luxury homes. The Company is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging to finance for an array of luxury residential single-family detached homes, attached homes, master-planned resort-style golf and urban communities. Its segments include Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill (City Living). The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities located in affluent suburban markets that cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States. Traditional Home Building segment operates in five geographic areas, including the North region, Mid-Atlantic region, South region, Mountain region and Pacific region. Urban infill segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). It operates in over 24 states and in the District of Columbia.